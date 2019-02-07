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Plan X - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
12586
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Plan X.mq5 (72.62 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

ATTENTION: The EA is designed to work on hedge accounts only!

The EA compares the difference between the Close price of bar #1 and the Close price of bar #Candle shift. If the value exceeds Channel height, a position will be opened. At the same time, the reverse of signals (Reverse) is considered:

   if(rates[1].close>rates[InpCandleShift].close+ExtChannelHeight)
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
         m_need_open_buy=true;
      else
         m_need_open_sell=true;
     }
   if(rates[1].close<rates[InpCandleShift].close-ExtChannelHeight)
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
         m_need_open_sell=true;
      else
         m_need_open_buy=true;
     }

If time control (Use time control) is enabled, then trading signals will only be checked within the the predefined time interval (between Start hour and End hour). By the way, if the End hour value is set below the Start hour value, the time interval will go beyond the day.

EURUSD, H1:

Plan X

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23542

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