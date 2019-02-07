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Plan X - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Scriptor
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
ATTENTION: The EA is designed to work on hedge accounts only!
The EA compares the difference between the Close price of bar #1 and the Close price of bar #Candle shift. If the value exceeds Channel height, a position will be opened. At the same time, the reverse of signals (Reverse) is considered:
if(rates[1].close>rates[InpCandleShift].close+ExtChannelHeight) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_buy=true; else m_need_open_sell=true; } if(rates[1].close<rates[InpCandleShift].close-ExtChannelHeight) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_sell=true; else m_need_open_buy=true; }
If time control (Use time control) is enabled, then trading signals will only be checked within the the predefined time interval (between Start hour and End hour). By the way, if the End hour value is set below the Start hour value, the time interval will go beyond the day.
EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23542
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