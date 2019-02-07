Indicator Multi timeframe Gann Hi Lo Activator displays on the current chart the data of three indicators Gann HiLo Activator (GHLA) from the predefined timeframes.

It has five adjustable parameters:

GHLA period - GHLA calculation period

- GHLA calculation period Drawing mode - drawing mode

- drawing mode Steps - by steps

- by steps

Slope - by sloping lines

- by sloping lines First GHLA timeframe - first GHLA timeframe

- first GHLA timeframe Second GHLA timeframe - second GHLA timeframe

- second GHLA timeframe Third GHLA timeframe - third GHLA timeframe