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Gann_Hi_Lo_Activator_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Multi timeframe Gann Hi Lo Activator displays on the current chart the data of three indicators Gann HiLo Activator (GHLA) from the predefined timeframes.
It has five adjustable parameters:
- GHLA period - GHLA calculation period
- Drawing mode - drawing mode
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - by sloping lines
- First GHLA timeframe - first GHLA timeframe
- Second GHLA timeframe - second GHLA timeframe
- Third GHLA timeframe - third GHLA timeframe
Fig. 1. Multi timeframe Gann Hi Lo Activator, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. Multi timeframe Gann Hi Lo Activator, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23529
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