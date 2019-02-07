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Indicators

Gann_Hi_Lo_Activator_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Multi timeframe Gann Hi Lo Activator displays on the current chart the data of three indicators Gann HiLo Activator (GHLA) from the predefined timeframes.

It has five adjustable parameters:

  • GHLA period - GHLA calculation period
  • Drawing mode - drawing mode
    • Steps - by steps
    • Slope - by sloping lines
  • First GHLA timeframe - first GHLA timeframe
  • Second GHLA timeframe - second GHLA timeframe
  • Third GHLA timeframe - third GHLA timeframe

Fig. 1. Multi timeframe Gann Hi Lo Activator, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig. 2. Multi timeframe Gann Hi Lo Activator, Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23529

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