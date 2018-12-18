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GHLA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Gann HiLo Activator indicator is a simple trend indicator with a colored line.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
- If Direction < 0
GHLA = AvgH
Line color - red
- otherwise
GHLA = AvgL
Lien color - green
where:
- If SW = 0
Direction = PrevDirection
- otherwise
Direction = SW
- If Close > AvgH
SW = 1
- If Close < AvgL
SW =-1
- otherwise
SW = 0
AvgH = SMA(High, Period)
AvgL = SMA(Low, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22621
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