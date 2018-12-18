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Indicators

GHLA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
GHLA.mq5 (9.54 KB) view
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Gann HiLo Activator indicator is a simple trend indicator with a colored line.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

  • If Direction < 0
    GHLA = AvgH
    Line color - red
  • otherwise
    GHLA = AvgL
    Lien color - green

where:

  • If SW = 0
    Direction = PrevDirection
  • otherwise
    Direction = SW
  • If Close > AvgH
    SW = 1
  • If Close < AvgL
    SW =-1
  • otherwise
    SW = 0

AvgH = SMA(High, Period)

AvgL = SMA(Low, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22621

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