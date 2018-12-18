GHLA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gann HiLo Activator indicator is a simple trend indicator with a colored line.

It has one configurable parameter: Period - calculation period Calculation: If Direction < 0

GHLA = AvgH

Line color - red

otherwise

GHLA = AvgL

Lien color - green

where: If SW = 0

Direction = PrevDirection otherwise

Direction = SW If Close > AvgH

SW = 1 If Close < AvgL

SW =-1 otherwise

SW = 0 AvgH = SMA(High, Period) AvgL = SMA(Low, Period)