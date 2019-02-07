Oscillating indicator Non lag MACD is an MACD built using the moving average named Non lag average.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

Fast NonLag period - fast Non lag average calculation period

- fast Non lag average calculation period Slow NonLag period - slow Non lag average calculation period

- slow Non lag average calculation period Signal period - signal line period

- signal line period Fast NonLag method -fast Non lag average calculation method

-fast Non lag average calculation method Slow NonLag method - slow Non lag average calculation method

- slow Non lag average calculation method Signal method - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period Applied price - price used for calculation

- price used for calculation Filter - Non lag average noise filter

- Non lag average noise filter Deviation (price) - deviation, i.e., shifting the Non lag average upwards/downwards from the price

Non lag average is not required to be available in the terminal, since it is calculated by the indicator independently.



Fig. 1. Non lag MACD





Fig. 2. Non lag MACD, Filter = 100