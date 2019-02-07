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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ASAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Advance Parabolic Time/Price System is an advanced Parabolic SAR with a wide scope of settings.
It has seven adjustable parameters:
- Price mode - mode of choosing the calculation price
- Defined - price chosen in the list
- High/Low - High/Low prices
- Applied price - list of applied prices for the Defined mode
- Start - initial value of the acceleration factor increment step
- Step - acceleration factor increment step
- Max - maximum value of the acceleration factor
- Filter - noise filter
- Min change - size of the minimum change in price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23530
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