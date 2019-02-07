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Indicators

ASAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский Español
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Published:
ASAR.mq5 (18.02 KB) view
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Indicator Advance Parabolic Time/Price System is an advanced Parabolic SAR with a wide scope of settings.

It has seven adjustable parameters:

  • Price mode - mode of choosing the calculation price
    • Defined - price chosen in the list
    • High/Low - High/Low prices
  • Applied price - list of applied prices for the Defined mode
  • Start - initial value of the acceleration factor increment step
  • Step - acceleration factor increment step
  • Max - maximum value of the acceleration factor
  • Filter - noise filter
  • Min change - size of the minimum change in price




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23530

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