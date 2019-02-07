Indicator Advance Parabolic Time/Price System is an advanced Parabolic SAR with a wide scope of settings.

It has seven adjustable parameters:

Price mode - mode of choosing the calculation price

- mode of choosing the calculation price Defined - price chosen in the list

- price chosen in the list

High/Low - High/Low prices

- High/Low prices Applied price - list of applied prices for the Defined mode

- list of applied prices for the Defined mode Start - initial value of the acceleration factor increment step

- initial value of the acceleration factor increment step Step - acceleration factor increment step

- acceleration factor increment step Max - maximum value of the acceleration factor

- maximum value of the acceleration factor Filter - noise filter

- noise filter Min change - size of the minimum change in price









