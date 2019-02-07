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Dynamic_Zone_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillating indicator Dynamic Zone RSI is Relative Strength Index with dynamic overbought/oversold zones based on Bollinger Bands.
It has six adjustable parameters:
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- Bands period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
- Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation
- Show intersection arrows - show the labels of RSI crossing the lines of zones
- Allow midline intersections - allow controlling the intersections with the midline
- Use alerts - use alers as soon as RSI intersects the lines of zones
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23531
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