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Indicators

Dynamic_Zone_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Oscillating indicator Dynamic Zone RSI is Relative Strength Index with dynamic overbought/oversold zones based on Bollinger Bands.

It has six adjustable parameters:

  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • Bands period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
  • Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation
  • Show intersection arrows - show the labels of RSI crossing the lines of zones
  • Allow midline intersections - allow controlling the intersections with the midline
  • Use alerts - use alers as soon as RSI intersects the lines of zones


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23531

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