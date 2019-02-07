Oscillating indicator Dynamic Zone RSI is Relative Strength Index with dynamic overbought/oversold zones based on Bollinger Bands.

It has six adjustable parameters:

RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period Bands period - Bollinger Bands calculation period

- Bollinger Bands calculation period Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation

- Bollinger Bands deviation Show intersection arrows - show the labels of RSI crossing the lines of zones

- show the labels of RSI crossing the lines of zones Allow midline intersections - allow controlling the intersections with the midline

- allow controlling the intersections with the midline Use alerts - use alers as soon as RSI intersects the lines of zones





