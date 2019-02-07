Idea by: alex

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

An EA based on indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)

The EA has an interesting parameter to manage the number of positions: Number of positions in one direction - the highest number of positions currently opened in one direction.

Moreover, the options are available: Reverse of trading signal (Reverse) and forcedly closing opposite positions (Close opposite) at receiving a trading signal.





In the picture above, the optimization results are shown for the forward period at EURUSD, M5.