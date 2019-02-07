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WE TRUST - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: alex
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
An EA based on indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)
The EA has an interesting parameter to manage the number of positions: Number of positions in one direction - the highest number of positions currently opened in one direction.
Moreover, the options are available: Reverse of trading signal (Reverse) and forcedly closing opposite positions (Close opposite) at receiving a trading signal.
In the picture above, the optimization results are shown for the forward period at EURUSD, M5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23487
A trading system based on several indicators from several timeframes.MultiPEMA_Digit_Trend_x10
The indicator displays the information on the current trends, using the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator colors from ten different timeframes
Indicator XXDPO represented as candlesStarter
Three timeframes. One iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) on each timeframe