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WE TRUST - expert for MetaTrader 5

alex122 | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8172
Rating:
(12)
Published:
WE TRUST.mq5 (81.36 KB) view
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Idea by: alex

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

An EA based on indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)

The EA has an interesting parameter to manage the number of positions: Number of positions in one direction - the highest number of positions currently opened in one direction.

Moreover, the options are available: Reverse of trading signal (Reverse) and forcedly closing opposite positions (Close opposite) at receiving a trading signal.

WE TRUST

In the picture above, the optimization results are shown for the forward period at EURUSD, M5.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23487

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A trading system based on several indicators from several timeframes.

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The indicator displays the information on the current trends, using the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator colors from ten different timeframes

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Indicator XXDPO represented as candles

Starter Starter

Three timeframes. One iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) on each timeframe