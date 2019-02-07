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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Starter - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 9593
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: kuk
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA refers to three timeframe, each having one iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator). The timeframes are specified in parameters Fast: timeframe, Normal: timeframe, and Slow: timeframe.
You can reverse trading signals (using parameter Reverse) and you can also forcedly close the positions opposite to the signal (using parameter Close opposite).
EURUSD, M30:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23495
XXDPO_Candle
Indicator XXDPO represented as candlesWE TRUST
An EA based on indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)