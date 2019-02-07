Idea by: kuk

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA refers to three timeframe, each having one iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator). The timeframes are specified in parameters Fast: timeframe, Normal: timeframe, and Slow: timeframe.

You can reverse trading signals (using parameter Reverse) and you can also forcedly close the positions opposite to the signal (using parameter Close opposite).

EURUSD, M30:



