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Starter - expert for MetaTrader 5

Starter | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9593
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Starter.mq5 (87.98 KB) view
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Idea by: kuk

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA refers to three timeframe, each having one iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator). The timeframes are specified in parameters Fast: timeframe, Normal: timeframe, and Slow: timeframe.

You can reverse trading signals (using parameter Reverse) and you can also forcedly close the positions opposite to the signal (using parameter Close opposite).

EURUSD, M30:

Starter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23495

XXDPO_Candle XXDPO_Candle

Indicator XXDPO represented as candles

WE TRUST WE TRUST

An EA based on indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)

Ingrit Ingrit

Comparing OHLC on timeframe M5

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Protecting a position (hedging)