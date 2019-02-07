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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ingrit - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Ingrit
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
BUY opening condition.
Bar #1 is bearish
Difference between the High price of bar #14 and the Low price of bar #1 exceeds the value of parameter "Step"
if(rates_m5[1].open>rates_m5[1].close) if((rates_m5[14].high-rates_m5[1].low)>ExtStep) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_buy=true; else m_need_open_sell=true; }
SELL opening condition.
Bar #1 is bullish
Difference between the High price of bar #14 and the Low price of bar #1 exceeds the value of parameter "Step"
if(rates_m5[1].close>rates_m5[1].open) if((rates_m5[1].high-rates_m5[14].low)>ExtStep) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_sell=true; else m_need_open_buy=true; }
Testing at EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23499
Starter
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