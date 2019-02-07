Idea by: Ingrit

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

BUY opening condition.

Bar #1 is bearish

Difference between the High price of bar #14 and the Low price of bar #1 exceeds the value of parameter "Step"

if (rates_m5[ 1 ].open>rates_m5[ 1 ].close) if ((rates_m5[ 14 ].high-rates_m5[ 1 ].low)>ExtStep) { if (!InpReverse) m_need_open_buy= true ; else m_need_open_sell= true ; }





SELL opening condition.

Bar #1 is bullish

Difference between the High price of bar #14 and the Low price of bar #1 exceeds the value of parameter "Step"

if (rates_m5[ 1 ].close>rates_m5[ 1 ].open) if ((rates_m5[ 1 ].high-rates_m5[ 14 ].low)>ExtStep) { if (!InpReverse) m_need_open_sell= true ; else m_need_open_buy= true ; }





Testing at EURUSD, H1:



