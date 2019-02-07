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Ingrit - expert for MetaTrader 5

Ingrit | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6997
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Ingrit.mq5 (72.94 KB) view
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Idea by: Ingrit

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

BUY opening condition.

Bar #1 is bearish

Difference between the High price of bar #14 and the Low price of bar #1 exceeds the value of parameter "Step"

   if(rates_m5[1].open>rates_m5[1].close)
      if((rates_m5[14].high-rates_m5[1].low)>ExtStep)
        {
         if(!InpReverse)
            m_need_open_buy=true;
         else
            m_need_open_sell=true;
        }


SELL opening condition.

Bar #1 is bullish

Difference between the High price of bar #14 and the Low price of bar #1 exceeds the value of parameter "Step"

   if(rates_m5[1].close>rates_m5[1].open)
      if((rates_m5[1].high-rates_m5[14].low)>ExtStep)
        {
         if(!InpReverse)
            m_need_open_sell=true;
         else
            m_need_open_buy=true;
        }


Testing at EURUSD, H1:

Ingrit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23499

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