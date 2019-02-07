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Experts

Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
7366
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus.mq5 (16.89 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (242.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorPEMA_Digit.mq5 (22.39 KB) view
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A trading system based on the signals of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position is immediately closed:

input bool   TimeTrade=true;      //Enabling position exit by time
input uint   nTime=240;           //Open position holding time in minutes

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart


Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart

Testing results on EURUSD H4 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23441

ColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF ColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF

Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters, limiting the computer resources used in its calculations within the entire chart and on the current bar

ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF

Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus_MMRec_Duplex Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus_MMRec_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorPEMA indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

Breakdown catcher Breakdown catcher

Working with pending Stop orders