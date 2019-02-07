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Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system based on the signals of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position is immediately closed:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Enabling position exit by time input uint nTime=240; //Open position holding time in minutes
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart
Testing results on EURUSD H4 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23441
Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters, limiting the computer resources used in its calculations within the entire chart and on the current barColorPEMA_Digit_HTF
Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters
Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorPEMA indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading systemBreakdown catcher
Working with pending Stop orders