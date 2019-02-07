A trading system based on the signals of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position is immediately closed:

input bool TimeTrade= true ; input uint nTime= 240 ;

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart

Testing results on EURUSD H4 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart