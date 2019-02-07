Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. This EA is the further development of trading system Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus. The blocks for opening and closing long and short positions have become absolutely independent on each other; and for each of the two trading directions, the blocks of the input variables of the EA have been added to be able to change the volumes of positions to be opened:

input uint L_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint L_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double L_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;

and

input uint S_TotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint S_LossMMTriger= 3 ; input double S_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.



For the EA to operate, the compiled files of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 should be in <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.















Testing results at EURAUD H12 over the year 2017:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart.

