Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus_MMRec_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7087
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. This EA is the further development of trading system Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus. The blocks for opening and closing long and short positions have become absolutely independent on each other; and for each of the two trading directions, the blocks of the input variables of the EA have been added to be able to change the volumes of positions to be opened:
input uint L_TotalMMTriger=5; //L number of the last Buy deals to calculate stop loss input uint L_LossMMTriger=3; //L number of losing Buy deals to reduce MM input double L_SmallMM=0.01; //L Share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss input double L_MM=0.1; //L Share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; //L lot setting mode
and
input uint S_TotalMMTriger=5; //S number of the last Sell deals to calculate stop loss input uint S_LossMMTriger=3; //S number of losing Sell deals to reduce MM input double S_SmallMM=0.01; //S Share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss input double S_MM=0.1; //S Share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT; //S lot setting mode
In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.
For the EA to operate, the compiled files of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 should be in <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Testing results at EURAUD H12 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23442
A trading system based on the signals of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the possibility to set a fixed position holding timeColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF
Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters, limiting the computer resources used in its calculations within the entire chart and on the current bar
Working with pending Stop ordersMurrey_Math_Lv_Arr
Indicator Murrey_Math_Lv with the levels shown as labels that can be changed in its input parameters