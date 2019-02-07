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Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus_MMRec_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus_MMRec_Duplex.mq5 (25.91 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (242.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorPEMA_Digit.mq5 (22.39 KB) view
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the ColorPEMA_Digit indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. This EA is the further development of trading system Exp_ColorPEMA_Digit_Tm_Plus. The blocks for opening and closing long and short positions have become absolutely independent on each other; and for each of the two trading directions, the blocks of the input variables of the EA have been added to be able to change the volumes of positions to be opened:

input uint    L_TotalMMTriger=5;    //L number of the last Buy deals to calculate stop loss
input uint    L_LossMMTriger=3;     //L number of losing Buy deals to reduce MM
input double  L_SmallMM=0.01;       //L Share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L Share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot setting mode

and

input uint    S_TotalMMTriger=5;    //S number of the last Sell deals to calculate stop loss
input uint    S_LossMMTriger=3;     //S number of losing Sell deals to reduce MM
input double  S_SmallMM=0.01;       //S Share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S Share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot setting mode

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.

For the EA to operate, the compiled files of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit.ex5 should be in <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.


Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.


Testing results at EURAUD H12 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart.

Fig. 2. Testing results chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23442

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