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Breakdown catcher - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11145
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA works with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. 

Buy Stop is placed at the High price of bar #1 + "Indent", Sell Stop is placed at the Low price of bar #1 - "Indent". 

Program Parameters

  • Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Stop Loss
  • Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss, in pips - Trailing
  • Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Trailing step
  • Indent, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Indent from the High and Low of bar #1
  • Allowable spread, in points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points) - the largest spread permitted
  • Money management: Lot OR Risk - volume calculation type (fixed lot size or risk % per trade)
  • The value for "Money management" - volume or percentage
  • Print log
  • magic number

Testing on EURUSD, M1:

Breakdown catcher

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23443

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