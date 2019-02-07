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Breakdown catcher - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Scriptor
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA works with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.
Buy Stop is placed at the High price of bar #1 + "Indent", Sell Stop is placed at the Low price of bar #1 - "Indent".
Program Parameters
- Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Stop Loss
- Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Take Profit
- Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss, in pips - Trailing
- Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Trailing step
- Indent, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) - Indent from the High and Low of bar #1
- Allowable spread, in points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points) - the largest spread permitted
- Money management: Lot OR Risk - volume calculation type (fixed lot size or risk % per trade)
- The value for "Money management" - volume or percentage
- Print log
- magic number
Testing on EURUSD, M1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23443
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