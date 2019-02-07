A five-fold exponential moving average that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels to the required number of orders The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3;

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit