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ColorPEMA_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A five-fold exponential moving average that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels to the required number of orders The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23426
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