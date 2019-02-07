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Indicators

ColorPEMA_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorPEMA_Digit.mq5 (22.39 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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A five-fold exponential moving average that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels to the required number of orders The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23426

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