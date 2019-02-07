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Indicators

ColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
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5562
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ColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF.mq5 (22.53 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorPEMA_Digit_r.mq5 (25.62 KB) view
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Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters, limiting the computer resources used in its calculations within the entire chart and on the current bar New variables have been added into the indicator's inputs block to optimize the calculations:

input ENUM_RECOUNT_MODE RecountMode=FULL_RECOUNT;    // A method to limit the indicator calculations
input uint CountBars=500;                            // number of bars to calculate the indicator
input uint ReCountTime=60;                           // time in seconds between the indicator's calculations

Three options are available to limit the calculations:

  1. Limiting only the number of bars, on which the indicator is calculated;
  2. Limiting in time only the number of recalculations of the indicator's value on the current bar; or
  3. Both limitations simultaneously.

It should be taken into consideration that indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r used in receiving trading signals is, in turn, optimized to limit the computer resurces in an absolutely similar manner.

For the indicator to operate, indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23437

ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF

Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

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A trading system based on two indicators iMA (Moving Average) and one indicator iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)

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A trading system based on the signals of indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time

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