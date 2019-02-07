Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters, limiting the computer resources used in its calculations within the entire chart and on the current bar New variables have been added into the indicator's inputs block to optimize the calculations:

input ENUM_RECOUNT_MODE RecountMode=FULL_RECOUNT; input uint CountBars= 500 ; input uint ReCountTime= 60 ;

Three options are available to limit the calculations:

Limiting only the number of bars, on which the indicator is calculated; Limiting in time only the number of recalculations of the indicator's value on the current bar; or Both limitations simultaneously.



It should be taken into consideration that indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r used in receiving trading signals is, in turn, optimized to limit the computer resurces in an absolutely similar manner.



For the indicator to operate, indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.









Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r_HTF