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Indicators

ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
4809
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF.mq5 (19.25 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorPEMA_Digit.mq5 (22.39 KB) view
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Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, indicator Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit.ex5 should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_HTF

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Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23436

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