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Indicators

ColorPEMA_Digit_r - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5628
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Published:
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ColorPEMA_Digit_r.mq5 (25.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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A moving ColorPEMA_Digit with the limitation of the computer resources used for its calculations on the entire chart and on the current bar New variables have been added into the indicator's inputs block to optimize the calculations:

input ENUM_RECOUNT_MODE RecountMode=FULL_RECOUNT;    // A method to limit the indicator calculations
input uint CountBars=500;                            // number of bars to calculate the indicator
input uint ReCountTime=60;                           // time in seconds between the indicator's calculations

Three options are available to limit the calculations:

  1. Limiting only the number of bars, on which the indicator is calculated;
  2. Limiting in time only the number of recalculations of the indicator's value on the current bar; or
  3. Both limitations simultaneously.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23428

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