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ColorPEMA_Digit_r - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A moving ColorPEMA_Digit with the limitation of the computer resources used for its calculations on the entire chart and on the current bar New variables have been added into the indicator's inputs block to optimize the calculations:
input ENUM_RECOUNT_MODE RecountMode=FULL_RECOUNT; // A method to limit the indicator calculations input uint CountBars=500; // number of bars to calculate the indicator input uint ReCountTime=60; // time in seconds between the indicator's calculations
Three options are available to limit the calculations:
- Limiting only the number of bars, on which the indicator is calculated;
- Limiting in time only the number of recalculations of the indicator's value on the current bar; or
- Both limitations simultaneously.
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. Indicator ColorPEMA_Digit_r
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23428
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