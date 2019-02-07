Indicator RSI Overlay displays the chart as colored candles in accordance with the data of oscillator RSI.

It has five adjustable parameters:

Data RSI Compare mode - RSI data comparison mode

- RSI vs level 50 - RSI line as referred to level 50





RSI vs OB/OS levels - RSI line as referred to the overbought/oversold levels





Current and previous RSI values - comparing the current and previous values of the RSI line

RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period RSI applied price

RSI overbought - RSI overbought level



- RSI overbought level RSI oversold - RSI oversold level

RSI vs level 50: If the RSI line is above level 50,

then the bullish candle is displayed in green

the bearish candle is displayed in light-green If the RSI line is below level 50,

then the bearish candle is displayed in red

the bullish candle is displayed in light-red

RSI vs OB/OS levels: If the RSI line is above the overbought level,

then the bullish candle is displayed in green

the bearish candle is displayed in light-green If the RSI line is below the oversold level,

then the bearish candle is displayed in red

the bullish candle is displayed in light-red In all other cases, the candle is gray

Current and previous RSI values: If the RSI values grow,

then the bullish candle is displayed in green

the bearish candle is displayed in light-green If the RSI values fall,

then the bearish candle is displayed in red

the bullish candle is displayed in light-red In all other cases, the candle is gray

Fig. 1. RSI Overlay + RSI. Data RSI Compare mode = RSI vs level 50





Fig. 2. RSI Overlay + RSI. Data RSI Compare mode = RSI vs OB/OS levels





Fig. 3. RSI Overlay + RSI. Data RSI Compare mode = Current and previous RSI values







