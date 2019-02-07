Indicator Stochastic Overlay displays the chart as colored candles in accordance with the data of oscillator Stochastic.

It has eight adjustable parameters:

Data Stochastic Compare mode - Stochastic data comparison mode

- mode Stochastic's main and signal lines - Stochastic main line and signal line

- Stochastic

Stochastic vs level 50 - Stochastic line as referred to level 50



Current and previous stochastic values - comparing the current and previous values of the Stochastic line



Stochastic vs OB/OS levels - Stochastic line as referred to the overbought/oversold levels



Stochastic %K period - Stochastic %K line calculation period

- Stochastic %K line calculation period Stochastic %D period - Stochastic %D line calculation period

- Stochastic %D line calculation period Stochastic slowing - Stochastic slowing calculation period

- Stochastic slowing calculation period Stochastic price field - Stochastic calculation prices

- Stochastic calculation prices Stochastic method - Stochastic calculation method

- Stochastic calculation method Stochastic overbought - Stochastic overbought level

- Stochastic overbought level Stochastic oversold - Stochastic oversold level

Stochastic's main and signal lines: If the main line of Stochastic is above the signal line,

then the bullish candle is displayed in green

the bearish candle is displayed in light-green If the main line of Stochastic is below the signal line,

then the bearish candle is displayed in red

the bullish candle is displayed in light-red In all other cases, the candle is gray

Stochastic vs level 50: If the line of Stochastic is above level 50,

then the bullish candle is displayed in green

the bearish candle is displayed in light-green If the line of Stochastic is below level 50,

then the bearish candle is displayed in red

the bullish candle is displayed in light-red In all other cases, the candle is gray

Current and previous stochastic values: If the main line values of Stochastic grow,

then the bullish candle is displayed in green

the bearish candle is displayed in light-green If the main line values of Stochastic fall,

then the bearish candle is displayed in red

the bullish candle is displayed in light-red In all other cases, the candle is gray

Stochastic vs OB/OS levels: If the main line of Stochastic is above the overbought level,

then the bullish candle is displayed in green

the bearish candle is displayed in light-green If the main line of Stochastic is below the oversold level,

then the bearish candle is displayed in red

the bullish candle is displayed in light-red In all other cases, the candle is gray

Fig. 1. Stochastic Overlay + Stochastic. Data Stochastic Compare mode = Stochastic's main and signal lines





Fig. 2. Stochastic Overlay + Stochastic. Data Stochastic Compare mode = Stochastic vs level 50





Fig. 3. Stochastic Overlay + Stochastic. Data Stochastic Compare mode = Current and previous stochastic values





Fig. 4. Stochastic Overlay + Stochastic. Data Stochastic Compare mode = Stochastic vs OB/OS levels



