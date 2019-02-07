Indicator MACD Overlay displays the chart as colored candles according to the data from oscillator MACD.

It has five adjustable parameters:

Data MACD Compare mode - MACD data comparison mode

- MACD and signal Lines - MACD line and signal line



MACD vs zero line - MACD line referred to zero



Current and previous MACD values - comparing the current and previous values of the MACD line

MACD fast EMA period - MACD indicator's fast EMA calculation period

- MACD indicator's fast EMA calculation period MACD slow EMA period - MACD indicator's slow EMA calculation period

- MACD indicator's slow EMA calculation period MACD period signal line - MACD indicator's signal line calculation period

- MACD indicator's signal line calculation period MACD applied price - MACD indicator's calculation price