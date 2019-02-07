Indicator Advanced Fractal Overlay displays the chart as colored candles according to the price movement direction relative to the last upper or lower fractal.

There are no adjustable parameters.

If the current close price is above the last upper fractal,

then the green candles will be displayed If the current close price is below the last lower fractal,

then the red candles will be displayed

Fig. 1. Advanced Fractal Overlay





Fig. 2. Advanced Fractal Overlay + Fractals

