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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Advanced_Fractal_Overlay - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Advanced Fractal Overlay displays the chart as colored candles according to the price movement direction relative to the last upper or lower fractal.
There are no adjustable parameters.
- If the current close price is above the last upper fractal,
then the green candles will be displayed
- If the current close price is below the last lower fractal,
then the red candles will be displayed
Fig. 1. Advanced Fractal Overlay
Fig. 2. Advanced Fractal Overlay + Fractals
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23423
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