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Indicators

Advanced_Fractal_Overlay - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Advanced Fractal Overlay displays the chart as colored candles according to the price movement direction relative to the last upper or lower fractal.

There are no adjustable parameters.

  • If the current close price is above the last upper fractal,
    then the green candles will be displayed
  • If the current close price is below the last lower fractal,
    then the red candles will be displayed

Fig. 1. Advanced Fractal Overlay


Fig. 2. Advanced Fractal Overlay + Fractals

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23423

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