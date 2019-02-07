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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Linear Regression Moving Average represents the linear-regression moving average.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculations:
LRMA = 3.0 * LWMA - 2.0 * SMA
where:
LWMA - Linear Weighted Moving Average(Close, Period)
SMA - Simple Moving Average(Close, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23415
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