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Indicators

LRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
9219
Rating:
(15)
Published:
LRMA.mq5 (8.08 KB) view
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Indicator Linear Regression Moving Average represents the linear-regression moving average.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculations:

LRMA = 3.0 * LWMA - 2.0 * SMA

where:

LWMA - Linear Weighted Moving Average(Close, Period)

SMA - Simple Moving Average(Close, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23415

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