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Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit channel.
When price exits the channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue is used for the growth of a financial asset, pink color means fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23322
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