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Indicators

Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit channel.

When price exits the channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue is used for the growth of a financial asset, pink color means fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System indicator

Fig.1. The Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23322

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