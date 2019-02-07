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Indicators

Stalin_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
10669
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Stalin_NRTR.mq5 (31.02 KB) view
Stalin_Signal.mq5 (28.48 KB) view
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Indicator Stalin_Signal displays information on the current trend, using the values of indicator Stalin_NRTR with a fixed timeframe

NRTR line color is used as the signal source. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, indicator Stalin_NRTR.ex5 should be in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Indicators folder .

Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_Signal

Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23387

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