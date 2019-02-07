Indicator Stalin_Signal displays information on the current trend, using the values of indicator Stalin_NRTR with a fixed timeframe



NRTR line color is used as the signal source. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, indicator Stalin_NRTR.ex5 should be in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Indicators folder .





Fig. 1. Indicator Stalin_Signal