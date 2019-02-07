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FitFul 13 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5417
Rating:
(10)
Published:
FitFul 13.mq5 (81.34 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA calculates the main levels on timeframe W1. The levels are specified on timeframes TimeFrame 1 and TimeFrame 3. No more than three positions may be opened at the same time. Trading signals are only obtained and trailing only works when a new bar appears on the current timeframe.

EURUSD, M5:

FitFul 13

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23394

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