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FitFul 13 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA calculates the main levels on timeframe W1. The levels are specified on timeframes TimeFrame 1 and TimeFrame 3. No more than three positions may be opened at the same time. Trading signals are only obtained and trailing only works when a new bar appears on the current timeframe.
EURUSD, M5:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23394
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