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iMA iStochastic Custom - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
10644
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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The EA uses custom indicators Custom Moving Average Levels and Stochastic Custom.

iMA iStochastic Custom

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. It can be averaged, i.e., open multiple position in the same direction. Exit a position:

  • By Stop Loss triggering
  • By Take Profit triggering
  • By the opposite signal

There is the reverse of trading signals.

Trading signals. Here, close[1] is the Close price on bar #1, ma_down[1] - the value of the Down buffer of indicator Custom Moving Average Levels on bar #1, , ma_up[1] - the value of the UP buffer of indicator Custom Moving Average Levels on bar #1, sto_main[1] - the value of the Main buffer of indicator Stochastic Custom on bar #1, and sto_signal[1] - the value of the Signal buffer of indicator Stochastic Custom on bar #1:

   if(close[1]<ma_down[1] && (sto_main[1]<Inp_STO_Level2 || sto_signal[1]<Inp_STO_Level2))
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
         m_need_open_sell=true;
      else
         m_need_open_buy=true;
     }
   else if(close[1]>ma_up[1] && (sto_main[1]>Inp_STO_Level1 || sto_signal[1]>Inp_STO_Level1))
     {
      if(!InpReverse)
         m_need_open_buy=true;
      else
         m_need_open_sell=true;
     }

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23386

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