iMA iStochastic Custom

The EA uses custom indicators Custom Moving Average Levels and Stochastic Custom.





The EA only operates when a new bar appears. It can be averaged, i.e., open multiple position in the same direction. Exit a position:

By Stop Loss triggering

By Take Profit triggering

By the opposite signal

There is the reverse of trading signals.

Trading signals. Here, close[1] is the Close price on bar #1, ma_down[1] - the value of the Down buffer of indicator Custom Moving Average Levels on bar #1, , ma_up[1] - the value of the UP buffer of indicator Custom Moving Average Levels on bar #1, sto_main[1] - the value of the Main buffer of indicator Stochastic Custom on bar #1, and sto_signal[1] - the value of the Signal buffer of indicator Stochastic Custom on bar #1: