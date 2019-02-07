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iMA iStochastic Custom - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA uses custom indicators Custom Moving Average Levels and Stochastic Custom.
The EA only operates when a new bar appears. It can be averaged, i.e., open multiple position in the same direction. Exit a position:
- By Stop Loss triggering
- By Take Profit triggering
- By the opposite signal
There is the reverse of trading signals.
Trading signals. Here, close[1] is the Close price on bar #1, ma_down[1] - the value of the Down buffer of indicator Custom Moving Average Levels on bar #1, , ma_up[1] - the value of the UP buffer of indicator Custom Moving Average Levels on bar #1, sto_main[1] - the value of the Main buffer of indicator Stochastic Custom on bar #1, and sto_signal[1] - the value of the Signal buffer of indicator Stochastic Custom on bar #1:
if(close[1]<ma_down[1] && (sto_main[1]<Inp_STO_Level2 || sto_signal[1]<Inp_STO_Level2)) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_sell=true; else m_need_open_buy=true; } else if(close[1]>ma_up[1] && (sto_main[1]>Inp_STO_Level1 || sto_signal[1]>Inp_STO_Level1)) { if(!InpReverse) m_need_open_buy=true; else m_need_open_sell=true; }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23386
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