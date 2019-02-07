Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Stochastic Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12143
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
When standard iStochastic is called from the EA, then two levels, 80.0 and 20.0 will ALWAYS be displayed for this indicator in the Visual Tester. It's no good, if the EA uses other levels, such as 75.0 and 25.0.
Therefore, the standard indicator was modified: Indicator Stochastic Custom has two new parameters:
Sample indicator call from the EA:
*** input int Inp_STO_KPeriod= 5; // STO: K period input int Inp_STO_DPeriod= 3; // STO: D period input int Inp_STO_Slowing= 3; // STO: Slowing input int Inp_STO_Level1 = 25.0; // STO: Value Level #1 input double Inp_STO_Level2 = 75.0; // STO: Value Level #2 *** //--- create handle of the indicator iCustom handle_iStochastic=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"Stochastic Custom", Inp_STO_KPeriod,Inp_STO_DPeriod,Inp_STO_Slowing,Inp_STO_Level1,Inp_STO_Level2); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iStochastic==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", m_symbol.Name(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23385
A trading system based on three indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and two indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)Stalin_HTF_Signal
Summary of the Expert Advisor
A trading system based on indicators Custom Moving Average Levels and Stochastic CustomStalin_Signal
Indicator Stalin_Signal displays information on the current trend, using the values of indicator Stalin_NRTR with a fixed timeframe