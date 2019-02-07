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Indicators

Stochastic Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский Español
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12143
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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When standard iStochastic is called from the EA, then two levels, 80.0 and 20.0 will ALWAYS be displayed for this indicator in the Visual Tester. It's no good, if the EA uses other levels, such as 75.0 and 25.0.

Therefore, the standard indicator was modified: Indicator Stochastic Custom has two new parameters:

Stochastic Custom

Sample indicator call from the EA:

***
input int            Inp_STO_KPeriod= 5;        // STO: K period
input int            Inp_STO_DPeriod= 3;        // STO: D period
input int            Inp_STO_Slowing= 3;        // STO: Slowing
input int            Inp_STO_Level1 = 25.0;     // STO: Value Level #1
input double         Inp_STO_Level2 = 75.0;     // STO: Value Level #2
***
//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom
   handle_iStochastic=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"Stochastic Custom",
                              Inp_STO_KPeriod,Inp_STO_DPeriod,Inp_STO_Slowing,Inp_STO_Level1,Inp_STO_Level2);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iStochastic==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  m_symbol.Name(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23385

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