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iMA iSAR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8486
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Yuri
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA only operates when a new bar emerges. Trading signals are generated based on the values of three indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), two indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI), and the value of close (all balues are taken for bar #1).
Block for decision making:
if(ma_fast[1]>ma_normal[1] && ma_fast[1]>ma_slow[1] && sar_fast[1]<close[1] && sar_normal[1]<close[1])
m_need_open_buy=true;
else if(ma_fast[1]<ma_normal[1] && ma_fast[1]<ma_slow[1] && sar_fast[1]>close[1] && sar_normal[1]>close[1])
m_need_open_sell=true;
Example of opening a BUY position:
Trailing is applied to the open position. A BUY opening signal is also a SELL closing signal (first, SELL is closed, and then BUY is opened). We act similarly with the SELL opening signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23383
Summary of the Expert AdvisorFloat_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_HTF
Indicator Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters
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