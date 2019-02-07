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iMA iSAR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8486
Rating:
(18)
Published:
iMA iSAR EA.mq5 (74.59 KB) view
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Idea by: Yuri

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar emerges. Trading signals are generated based on the values of three indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA), two indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI), and the value of close (all balues are taken for bar #1). 

Block for decision making:

   if(ma_fast[1]>ma_normal[1] && ma_fast[1]>ma_slow[1] && sar_fast[1]<close[1] && sar_normal[1]<close[1])
      m_need_open_buy=true;
   else if(ma_fast[1]<ma_normal[1] && ma_fast[1]<ma_slow[1] && sar_fast[1]>close[1] && sar_normal[1]>close[1])
      m_need_open_sell=true;

Example of opening a BUY position:

iMA iSAR EA

Trailing is applied to the open position. A BUY opening signal is also a SELL closing signal (first, SELL is closed, and then BUY is opened). We act similarly with the SELL opening signal.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23383

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