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VHF EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
VHF EA.mq5 (57.41 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
vhf.mq5 (6.18 KB) view
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The EA trades on custom indicator VHF:

Vertical Horizontal Filter (VHF) shows, if there is a trend or a flat.

VHF was first described by Adam White in 1991.

There are three ways of VHF interprtation:

  1. VHF values can be used to measure the prices direction. THe higher is VHF, the more stable is a trend.
  2. VHF movement direction allows to determine, if there is a trend or a flat. VHF growth means the presence of a trend; VHF falling indicates possible flat.
  3. It can be also used as the opposite opinion indicator. If VHF values are high - the probability of a future flat is high; if they are low - a new trend is near. 

For working with the indicator, the following strategy will be applied: The term of Main Sliding window is introduced, i.e., the number of bars, among which the highest and the lowest values of indicator VHF is searched for,   as well as the term of Working Sliding window, i.e., the number of bars, among which the trend state will be identified.

VHF EA

Parameters:

  • Main Sliding window size - size of the main window
  • Working Sliding window size - size of the working window
  • Money management: Lot OR Risk - the position volume calculation type: A fixed lot size of a dynamic one in risk %
  • The value for "Money management" - either lot size or risk %
  • VHF: averaging period - averaging period of the custom indicator
  • Reverse - signal reverse
  • Print log - print all errors
  • magic number - unique EA identifier

Test for EURUSD, H1

VHF EA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23344

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