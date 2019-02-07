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Indicators

Double smoothed EMA - floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
7472
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Theory :

Detailed description of the double smoothed EMA was posted here : Double Smoothed EMA. This version is upgrading that code and is floating levels to it. In the options for floating levels you can chose coloring based on :

  • outer levels cross (default)
  • middle level cross
  • based on slope change

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


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