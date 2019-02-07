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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double smoothed EMA - floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Detailed description of the double smoothed EMA was posted here : Double Smoothed EMA. This version is upgrading that code and is floating levels to it. In the options for floating levels you can chose coloring based on :
- outer levels cross (default)
- middle level cross
- based on slope change
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
Double smoothed EMA - multi time frame version
Double smoothed EMA - multi time frame versionVHF EA
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Double smoothed EMA - floating levels (multi time frame)
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