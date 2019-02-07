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Exp_SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram_TimeWeekPeriod - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Expert Advisor Exp_SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram with the added option of trading within the weekly range only, the borders of which are specified in the EA's input settings:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Allow trading by intervals //---- input DAYS_OF_WEEK StartD=ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK_2; //Trading start (Day of the week) input HOURS StartH=ENUM_HOUR_8; //Trading start (Hour) input MINUTS StartM=ENUM_MINUT_0; //Trading start (Minute) input SECONDS StartS=ENUM_SECOND_0; //Trading start (Second) //---- input DAYS_OF_WEEK EndD=ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK_5; //Trading end (Day of the week) input HOURS EndH=ENUM_HOUR_20; //Trading end (Hour) input MINUTS EndM=ENUM_MINUT_59; //Trading end (Minute) input SECONDS EndS=ENUM_SECOND_40; //Trading end (Second)
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled SpearmanRankCorrelation_Histogram.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart within the intraweek interval
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23342
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