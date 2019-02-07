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Indicators

SupremAutoFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator builds graphical object Fibonacci Levels with many settings at High and Low prices over the period specified in the indicator input parameters

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string          FiboName="SupremAutoFibo";    //Object name 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1;          //Indicator timeframe for calculating Fibonacci levels
input uint   NumberofBar=1;                         //Start bar index for searching extremums
input uint   nPeriod=30;                            //Number of bars for searching extremums
input color   FiboColor=clrGray;                    //Fibo color
//----
input double  FiboLevel1 =-1.000;                   //value of Fibo level 1
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel1=STYLE_SOLID;      //line style of Fibo level 1
input uint   WidthLevel1=4;                         //line tickness of Fibo level 1
input color  Color_Level1 = clrRed;                 //color of Fibo level 1
//----
input double  FiboLevel2=-0.764;                   //value of Fibo level 2
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel2=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 2
input uint    WidthLevel2=1;                        //line tickness of Fibo level 2
input color   Color_Level2= clrDarkViolet;          //color of Fibo level 2
//----
input double  FiboLevel3 =-0.618;                   //value of Fibo level 3
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel3=STYLE_DASH;       //line style of Fibo level 3
input uint    WidthLevel3=1;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 3
input color   Color_Level3 = clrOrange;             //color of Fibo level 3
//----
input double  FiboLevel4 =-0.500;                   //value of Fibo level 4
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel4=STYLE_SOLID;      //line style of Fibo level 4
input uint    WidthLevel4=2;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 4
input color   Color_Level4 = clrMagenta;            //color of Fibo level 4
//----  
input double  FiboLevel5 =-0.382;                   //value of Fibo level 5
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel5=STYLE_DASH;       //line style of Fibo level 5
input uint    WidthLevel5=1;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 5
input color   Color_Level5 = clrBlue;               //color of Fibo level 5
//----
input double  FiboLevel6=-0.236;                   //value of Fibo level 6
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel6=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 6
input uint    WidthLevel6=1;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 6
input color   Color_Level6 = clrGray;               //color of Fibo level 6
//----
input double  FiboLevel7 = 0.000;                   //value of Fibo level 7
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel7=STYLE_SOLID;      //line style Fibo level 7
input uint    WidthLevel7=4;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 7
input color   Color_Level7 = clrRed;                //color of Fibo level 7
//----
input double  FiboLevel8=0.236;                   //value of Fibo level 8
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel8=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 8
input uint    WidthLevel8=1;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 8
input color   Color_Level8 = clrDarkViolet;         //color of Fibo level 8
//----
input double  FiboLevel9 = 0.382;                   //value of Fibo level 9
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel9=STYLE_DASH;       //line style of Fibo level 9
input uint    WidthLevel9=1;                        //line tickness of Fibo level 9
input color   Color_Level9 = clrOrange;             //color of Fibo level 9
//----
input double  FiboLevel10 = 0.500;                  //value of Fibo level 10
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel10=STYLE_SOLID;     //line style of Fibo level 10
input uint    WidthLevel10=2;                       //line thickness of Fibo level 10
input color  Color_Level10 = clrMagenta;            //color of Fibo level 10
//----
input double  FiboLevel11 = 0.618;                  //value of Fibo level 11
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel11=STYLE_DASH;      //line style of Fibo level 11
input uint    WidthLevel11=1;                       //line thickness of Fibo level 11
input color   Color_Level11 = clrBlue;              //color of Fibo level 11
//----
input double  FiboLevel12=0.764;                  //value of Fibo level 12
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel12=STYLE_SOLID;//line style of Fibo level 12
input uint    WidthLevel12=1;                       //line thickness of Fibo level 12
input color   Color_Level12 = clrGray;              //color of Fibo level 12
//----
input double  FiboLevel13 = 1.000;                   //value of Fibo level 13
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel13=STYLE_SOLID;      //line style of Fibo level 13
input uint   WidthLevel13=4;                         //line tickness of Fibo level 13
input color  Color_Level13 = clrRed;                 //color of Fibo level 13
//----
input double  FiboLevel14=1.236;                   //value of Fibo level 14
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel14=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 14
input uint    WidthLevel14=1;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 14
input color   Color_Level14 = clrDarkViolet;         //color of Fibo level 14
//----
input double  FiboLevel15 = 1.382;                   //value of Fibo level 15
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel15=STYLE_DASH;       //line style of Fibo level 15
input uint    WidthLevel15=1;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 15
input color   Color_Level15 = clrOrange;             //color of Fibo level 15
//----
input double  FiboLevel16 = 1.500;                   //value of Fibo level 16
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel16=STYLE_SOLID;      //line style of Fibo level 16
input uint    WidthLevel16=2;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 16
input color   Color_Level16 = clrMagenta;            //color of Fibo level 16
//----  
input double  FiboLevel17 = 1.618;                   //value of Fibo level 17
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel17=STYLE_DASH;       //line style of Fibo level 17
input uint    WidthLevel17=1;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 17
input color   Color_Level17 = clrBlue;               //color of Fibo level 17
//----
input double  FiboLevel18=1.764;                   //value of Fibo level 18
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel18=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 18
input uint    WidthLevel18=1;                        //line tickness of Fibo level 18
input color   Color_Level18 = clrGray;               //color of Fibo level 18
//----
input double  FiboLevel19 = 2.000;                   //value of Fibo level 19
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel19=STYLE_SOLID;      //line style of Fibo level 19
input uint    WidthLevel19=4;                        //line thickness of Fibo level 19
input color   Color_Level19 = clrRed;                //color of Fibo level 19
//+----------------------------------------------+



Fig. 1. Indicator SupremAutoFibo.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23341

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