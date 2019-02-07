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SupremAutoFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator builds graphical object Fibonacci Levels with many settings at High and Low prices over the period specified in the indicator input parameters
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string FiboName="SupremAutoFibo"; //Object name input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1; //Indicator timeframe for calculating Fibonacci levels input uint NumberofBar=1; //Start bar index for searching extremums input uint nPeriod=30; //Number of bars for searching extremums input color FiboColor=clrGray; //Fibo color //---- input double FiboLevel1 =-1.000; //value of Fibo level 1 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel1=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 1 input uint WidthLevel1=4; //line tickness of Fibo level 1 input color Color_Level1 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 1 //---- input double FiboLevel2=-0.764; //value of Fibo level 2 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel2=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 2 input uint WidthLevel2=1; //line tickness of Fibo level 2 input color Color_Level2= clrDarkViolet; //color of Fibo level 2 //---- input double FiboLevel3 =-0.618; //value of Fibo level 3 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel3=STYLE_DASH; //line style of Fibo level 3 input uint WidthLevel3=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 3 input color Color_Level3 = clrOrange; //color of Fibo level 3 //---- input double FiboLevel4 =-0.500; //value of Fibo level 4 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel4=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 4 input uint WidthLevel4=2; //line thickness of Fibo level 4 input color Color_Level4 = clrMagenta; //color of Fibo level 4 //---- input double FiboLevel5 =-0.382; //value of Fibo level 5 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel5=STYLE_DASH; //line style of Fibo level 5 input uint WidthLevel5=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 5 input color Color_Level5 = clrBlue; //color of Fibo level 5 //---- input double FiboLevel6=-0.236; //value of Fibo level 6 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel6=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 6 input uint WidthLevel6=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 6 input color Color_Level6 = clrGray; //color of Fibo level 6 //---- input double FiboLevel7 = 0.000; //value of Fibo level 7 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel7=STYLE_SOLID; //line style Fibo level 7 input uint WidthLevel7=4; //line thickness of Fibo level 7 input color Color_Level7 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 7 //---- input double FiboLevel8=0.236; //value of Fibo level 8 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel8=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 8 input uint WidthLevel8=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 8 input color Color_Level8 = clrDarkViolet; //color of Fibo level 8 //---- input double FiboLevel9 = 0.382; //value of Fibo level 9 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel9=STYLE_DASH; //line style of Fibo level 9 input uint WidthLevel9=1; //line tickness of Fibo level 9 input color Color_Level9 = clrOrange; //color of Fibo level 9 //---- input double FiboLevel10 = 0.500; //value of Fibo level 10 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel10=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 10 input uint WidthLevel10=2; //line thickness of Fibo level 10 input color Color_Level10 = clrMagenta; //color of Fibo level 10 //---- input double FiboLevel11 = 0.618; //value of Fibo level 11 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel11=STYLE_DASH; //line style of Fibo level 11 input uint WidthLevel11=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 11 input color Color_Level11 = clrBlue; //color of Fibo level 11 //---- input double FiboLevel12=0.764; //value of Fibo level 12 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel12=STYLE_SOLID;//line style of Fibo level 12 input uint WidthLevel12=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 12 input color Color_Level12 = clrGray; //color of Fibo level 12 //---- input double FiboLevel13 = 1.000; //value of Fibo level 13 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel13=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 13 input uint WidthLevel13=4; //line tickness of Fibo level 13 input color Color_Level13 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 13 //---- input double FiboLevel14=1.236; //value of Fibo level 14 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel14=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 14 input uint WidthLevel14=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 14 input color Color_Level14 = clrDarkViolet; //color of Fibo level 14 //---- input double FiboLevel15 = 1.382; //value of Fibo level 15 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel15=STYLE_DASH; //line style of Fibo level 15 input uint WidthLevel15=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 15 input color Color_Level15 = clrOrange; //color of Fibo level 15 //---- input double FiboLevel16 = 1.500; //value of Fibo level 16 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel16=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 16 input uint WidthLevel16=2; //line thickness of Fibo level 16 input color Color_Level16 = clrMagenta; //color of Fibo level 16 //---- input double FiboLevel17 = 1.618; //value of Fibo level 17 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel17=STYLE_DASH; //line style of Fibo level 17 input uint WidthLevel17=1; //line thickness of Fibo level 17 input color Color_Level17 = clrBlue; //color of Fibo level 17 //---- input double FiboLevel18=1.764; //value of Fibo level 18 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel18=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 18 input uint WidthLevel18=1; //line tickness of Fibo level 18 input color Color_Level18 = clrGray; //color of Fibo level 18 //---- input double FiboLevel19 = 2.000; //value of Fibo level 19 input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StyleLevel19=STYLE_SOLID; //line style of Fibo level 19 input uint WidthLevel19=4; //line thickness of Fibo level 19 input color Color_Level19 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 19 //+----------------------------------------------+
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23341
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