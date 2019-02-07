Theory :

Detailed description of the double smoothed EMA was posted here : Double Smoothed EMA. This version is upgrading that code and is adding multi time frame options. Multi time frames are having, apart from all the standard multi time frames that can be used in metatrader 5, 3 additional "time frames" :

first higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current chart time frame)

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals



