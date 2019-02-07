Three neural networks

Idea by: Apelsin

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA uses a very simple neural network unit

double n1=((ma_h1[ 1 ]-ma_h1[ 2 ])/ma_h1[ 1 ])*p1+((ma_h1[ 2 ]-ma_h1[ 3 ])/ma_h1[ 3 ])*p2+((ma_h1[ 3 ]-ma_h1[ 4 ])/ma_h1[ 4 ])*p3; n1=( MathRound (n1* 10000 )); double n2=((ma_h4[ 1 ]-ma_h4[ 2 ])/ma_h4[ 2 ])*q1+((ma_h4[ 2 ]-ma_h4[ 3 ])/ma_h4[ 3 ])*q2+((ma_h4[ 3 ]-ma_h4[ 4 ])/ma_h4[ 4 ])*q3; n2=( MathRound (n2* 10000 )); double n3=((ma_d1[ 1 ]-ma_d1[ 2 ])/ma_d1[ 2 ])*k1+((ma_d1[ 2 ]-ma_d1[ 3 ])/ma_d1[ 3 ])*k2+((ma_d1[ 3 ]-ma_d1[ 4 ])/ma_d1[ 4 ])*k3; n3=( MathRound (n3* 10000 )); if ((n1> 0 && n2> 0 && n3> 0 )) m_need_open_buy= true ; if ((n1> 0 && n2< 0 && n3< 0 )) m_need_open_sell= true ;

based on the signals from three indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) on H1, H4, and D1.

Recommendations on Optimization

Optimization is performed in two stages (1 and 2 in the picture below).

After stages one and two





select among the top ten ones the version that provides equally good results on both backtest and forward.







