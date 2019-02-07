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Three neural networks - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Apelsin
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA uses a very simple neural network unit
double n1=((ma_h1[1]-ma_h1[2])/ma_h1[1])*p1+((ma_h1[2]-ma_h1[3])/ma_h1[3])*p2+((ma_h1[3]-ma_h1[4])/ma_h1[4])*p3; n1=(MathRound(n1*10000)); double n2=((ma_h4[1]-ma_h4[2])/ma_h4[2])*q1+((ma_h4[2]-ma_h4[3])/ma_h4[3])*q2+((ma_h4[3]-ma_h4[4])/ma_h4[4])*q3; n2=(MathRound(n2*10000)); double n3=((ma_d1[1]-ma_d1[2])/ma_d1[2])*k1+((ma_d1[2]-ma_d1[3])/ma_d1[3])*k2+((ma_d1[3]-ma_d1[4])/ma_d1[4])*k3; n3=(MathRound(n3*10000)); if((n1>0 && n2>0 && n3>0)) m_need_open_buy=true; if((n1>0 && n2<0 && n3<0)) m_need_open_sell=true;
based on the signals from three indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) on H1, H4, and D1.
Recommendations on Optimization
Optimization is performed in two stages (1 and 2 in the picture below).
After stages one and two
select among the top ten ones the version that provides equally good results on both backtest and forward.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23338
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