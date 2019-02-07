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Daily range - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
14795
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Daily range.mq5 (73.89 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

The EA searches for a daily range. It uses objects OBJ_HLINE and OBJ_VLINE.

A daily range within Sliding window size days (current bar #0 is not involved in calculations) can be calculated as Highest - Lowest or as a mean value by module Close #i - Close #i+1. Calculation mode is set in Daily range

The daily range is then used in the calculations of levels Stop Loss and Take Profit:

SL = daily_range * Stop Loss Coefficient

TP = daily_range * Take Profit Coefficient

The daily range is calculated once a day (time Start hour::Start minute) and at the first launch of the EA.

BUY signal:

Price Ask >= Highest of the daily range + daily_range * Offset Coefficient

SELL signal:

Price Bid <= Lowest of the daily range - daily_range * Offset Coefficient

Number of positions opened within the current day shall be limited by parameter Max Positions.


Search for a daily range is visualized using two vertical lines (the limit the search range) and two horizontal lines (that show the lines of position opening signals) :

Daily range

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Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23334

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