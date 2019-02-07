Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Daily range - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 14795
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Scriptor
mq5 code by: barabashkakvn
The EA searches for a daily range. It uses objects OBJ_HLINE and OBJ_VLINE.
A daily range within Sliding window size days (current bar #0 is not involved in calculations) can be calculated as Highest - Lowest or as a mean value by module Close #i - Close #i+1. Calculation mode is set in Daily range.
The daily range is then used in the calculations of levels Stop Loss and Take Profit:
SL = daily_range * Stop Loss Coefficient
TP = daily_range * Take Profit Coefficient
The daily range is calculated once a day (time Start hour::Start minute) and at the first launch of the EA.
BUY signal:
Price Ask >= Highest of the daily range + daily_range * Offset Coefficient
SELL signal:
Price Bid <= Lowest of the daily range - daily_range * Offset Coefficient
Number of positions opened within the current day shall be limited by parameter Max Positions.
Search for a daily range is visualized using two vertical lines (the limit the search range) and two horizontal lines (that show the lines of position opening signals) :
-
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23334
The script builds the Fibonacci Levels graphical object with the option of selecting the number of its segmentsCandlesAutoFibo_Grand_xN
Indicator CandlesAutoFibo_Grand with the option of changing the number of segments in the graphical object of Fibo levels using one input parameter
A trading system with a very simple neural network unit. It uses an iMA (Moving Average, MA) on H1, H4, and D1.SupremAutoFibo
The indicator builds graphical object Fibonacci Levels with many settings at High and Low prices over the period specified in the indicator input parameters