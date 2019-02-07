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SetColorFiboLevels_Grand_xN - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
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6224
Rating:
(23)
Published:
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The script builds the Fibonacci Levels graphical object with the option of selecting the number of its segments for this feature to be realized, the following input parameter has been added to the external variables of the script:

input uint            FiboTotal=6;               // Number of additional Fibo levels above or below


Fig. 1. Results of script SetColorFiboLevels_Grand_xN

Fig. 1. Results of script SetColorFiboLevels_Grand_xN

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23599

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