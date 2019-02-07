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SetColorFiboLevels_Grand_xN - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script builds the Fibonacci Levels graphical object with the option of selecting the number of its segments for this feature to be realized, the following input parameter has been added to the external variables of the script:
input uint FiboTotal=6; // Number of additional Fibo levels above or below
Fig. 1. Results of script SetColorFiboLevels_Grand_xN
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23599
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