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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SetColorFiboLevels - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script creates the Fibonacci levels graphic object with a large number of settings.
Fig.1. The SetColorFiboLevels script operation result
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23323
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