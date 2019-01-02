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Indicators

ColorRSI_X20_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4387
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorRSI_X20_Cloud.mq5 (24.77 KB) view
ColorRSI_X20_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (32.9 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The ColorRSI_X20_Cloud indicator with the possibility to change the calculation timeframe using the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the ColorRSI_X20_Cloud.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig.1. The ColorRSI_X20_Cloud_HTF indicator.

Fig.1. The ColorRSI_X20_Cloud_HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23320

Dynamic averaging Dynamic averaging

The EA implements averaging of positions. The average iStdDev is calculated in a sliding window.

3TF_RSI_Average 3TF_RSI_Average

Three timeframes RSI Average

ColorMFI_X20_Cloud_HTF ColorMFI_X20_Cloud_HTF

The ColorMFI_X20_Cloud indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters

Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_System

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit channel.