The ColorRSI_X20_Cloud indicator with the possibility to change the calculation timeframe using the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the ColorRSI_X20_Cloud.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.









Fig.1. The ColorRSI_X20_Cloud_HTF indicator.