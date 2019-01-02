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Dynamic averaging - expert for MetaTrader 5

bird0 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6131
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(17)
Published:
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Idea by - bird0

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses the iStdDev indicator values from the sliding window over the "Sliding window size" days and calculates the average indicator value in this window. If the current iStdDev value is greater than the calculated average, it is a signal to prohibit trading.

If there is no prohibition, check the Stochastic indicator:

   if(stochastic[0]<25.0 && stochastic[1]-stochastic[2]>0.0)
      m_need_open_buy=true;
   if(stochastic[0]>75.0 && stochastic[1]-stochastic[2]<0.0)
      m_need_open_sell=true;

At the same time, the EA keeps track of the deals that were closed at a loss: as soon as such a losing trade is found, the EA increases the lot size for the next deal.


Positions are closed once the total profit becomes equal to or more than 'Minimum profit'.


ATTENTION: This is a high-risk strategy! After a seeming profit

Dynamic averaging

you can easily lose the entire deposit!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23319

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