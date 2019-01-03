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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Market mode - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
John Ehlers uses bandpass filter (originally published here : Bandpass Filter) to calculate what can be called a "market mode". The method used for that is to calculate an average of peaks and valleys and if the bandpass filter is above or bellow those levels, the market mode is determined with relative position to those levels
Usage :
You can use the color change as signals
Bandpass filter
Bandpass filterBTF_BB
The Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands indicator
Market mode - discontinued signal lines
Market mode - discontinued signal linesHeiken ashi - histogram
Heiken ashi - histogram