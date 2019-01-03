CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bandpass filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11127
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

Short description by John Ehlers :

The objective in cycle mode is to filter out the unwanted components – both low frequency trends and the high frequency noise – and retain only the range of frequencies over the desired swing period . A filter for doing  this  is called a bandpass filter and the range of frequencies passed  is the filter’s bandwidth .

Usage :

You can use the color changes as signals


BTF_BB BTF_BB

The Bigger Time Frame Bollinger Bands indicator

BTF_ATR BTF_ATR

The Three Bigger Time Frame ATR indicator

Market mode Market mode

Market mode

Market mode - discontinued signal lines Market mode - discontinued signal lines

Market mode - discontinued signal lines