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Indicators

ColorRSI_X20_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorRSI_X20.mq5 (17.54 KB) view
ColorRSI_X20_HTF.mq5 (27.35 KB) view
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The ColorRSI_X20 indicator with the possibility to change the calculation timeframe using the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the ColorRSI_X20.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig.1. The ColorRSI_X20_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorRSI_X20_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23290

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