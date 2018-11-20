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Indicators

Elders_Safe_Zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Elder's Safe Zone indicator is Alexander Elder's safe zone. The indicator calculates the minimum stop loss size, so that it is not far from the price for maintaining profit, and not too close to the price, so that the noise does not prematurely interferes with stop positions.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • ESZ Period - Safe Zone calculation period
  • Stop factor - Safe Zone line shift from the price
  • EMA period - EMA calculation period for defining the price direction


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22929

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