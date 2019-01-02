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CandlesAutoFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator builds Fibonacci levels at candlestick High and Low, based on the timeframe specified in the indicator parameters.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1; //Indicator timeframe for calculating Fibonacci levels input uint NumberofBar=1; //Bar number for calculating Fibo levels input color FiboColor=clrGray; //Fibo color input double FiboLevel1 = 0.0; //value of Fibo level 1 input color Color_Level1 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 1 input double FiboLevel2 = 0.236; //value of Fibo level 2 input color Color_Level2 = clrDarkViolet; //color of Fibo level 2 input double FiboLevel3 = 0.382; //value of Fibo level 3 input color Color_Level3 = clrOrange; //color of Fibo level 3 input double FiboLevel4 = 0.500; //value of Fibo level 4 input color Color_Level4 = clrMagenta; //color of Fibo level 4 input double FiboLevel5 = 0.618; //value of Fibo level 5 input color Color_Level5 = clrBlue; //color of Fibo level 5 input double FiboLevel6 = 1.000; //value of Fibo level 6 input color Color_Level6 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 6 input double FiboLevel7 = 1.236; //value of Fibo level 7 input color Color_Level7 = clrDarkViolet; //color of Fibo level 7 input double FiboLevel8 = 1.382; //value of Fibo level 8 input color Color_Level8 = clrOrange; //color of Fibo level 8 input double FiboLevel9 = 1.500; //value of Fibo level 9 input color Color_Level9 = clrMagenta; //color of Fibo level 9 input double FiboLevel10 = 1.618; //value of Fibo level 10 input color Color_Level10 = clrBlue; //color of Fibo level 10 input double FiboLevel11 = 2.000; //value of Fibo level 11 input color Color_Level11 = clrRed; //color of Fibo level 11
Fig.1. The CandlesAutoFibo indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23286
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