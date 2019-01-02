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ColorMFI_X20_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ColorMFI_X20 indicator featuring background filling in overbought/oversold areas. Filling size and position are adjustable by inputs
input uint HighLevelM=80; // maximum overbought level input uint HighLevel=60; // overbought level input uint MidLevel=50; // middle level input uint LowLevel=40; // oversold level input uint LowLevelM=20; // minimum overbought level
When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line coming second in the indicator inputs color tab, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.
Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23284
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