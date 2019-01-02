ColorMFI_X20 indicator featuring background filling in overbought/oversold areas. Filling size and position are adjustable by inputs

input uint HighLevelM= 80 ; input uint HighLevel= 60 ; input uint MidLevel= 50 ; input uint LowLevel= 40 ; input uint LowLevelM= 20 ;

When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line coming second in the indicator inputs color tab, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.







Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20_Cloud indicator