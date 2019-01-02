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Indicators

ColorMFI_X20_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorMFI_X20 indicator featuring background filling in overbought/oversold areas. Filling size and position are adjustable by inputs

input uint                 HighLevelM=80;          // maximum overbought level
input uint                 HighLevel=60;           // overbought level
input uint                 MidLevel=50;            // middle level
input uint                 LowLevel=40;            // oversold level
input uint                 LowLevelM=20;           // minimum overbought level

When launching the indicator, you can change the style and color of only the first indicator line coming second in the indicator inputs color tab, while the remaining lines will have a similar look.

Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20_Cloud indicator

Fig.1. The ColorMFI_X20_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23284

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