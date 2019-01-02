Idea by - Faisal Rahman

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor operates using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders: within the "Number of bars" interval, the EA searches for High and Low prices in the "Work TimeFrame". Then, it places pending orders at a distance from the found High and Low equal to "Indent from High and Low". If you enable the "Use time control" option, pending orders will be placed not earlier than the specified time ("Start hour" and "Start minute").

Attention: If you use "Start minute", it is recommended to run the EA on the M1 chart.

High and Low search is checked at the emergence of a new bar of the TF "Work TimeFrame", provided there are no open positions or pending orders.

When a pending order triggers, all other orders (which have not triggered) are deleted.





Launching the EA at EURUSD, M1. Optimizable parameters: "Number of bars" (in the range between 3 to 15, with a step of 1) and "Work TimeFrame" (in the range from M1 to D1). The first found good result:











