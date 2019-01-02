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XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XFisher_org_v1_Zer indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23287
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