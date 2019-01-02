The XFisher_org_v1_Zer indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe using input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.









Fig.1. The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr_Zer_HTF