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Gap DM - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by - Vladimir Khlystov
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The Expert Advisor waits for a gap at the bar opening. If a gap is found (Close #1 - Open #0), the EA opens a position opposite to the gap. Configurable settings: Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot type: constant or dynamic (Money management) and the maximum number of open market positions.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23223
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