The Float_Pivot_Digit indicator with the smoothing of input timeseries used in calculations. The timeseries smoothing parameters are determined by the indicator input variables

The XFisher_org_v1_Vol_Supr indicator with additional signals displayed as round dots, which indicate zero line breakout by the indicator line

The Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_VolatilityStep_Alert indicator with the ability to highlight trading time zones, selected in the indicator input parameters. Such zones are shown in a different histogram color