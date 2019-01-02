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Gap DM - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6619
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Gap DM.mq5 (50.67 KB) view
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Idea by - Vladimir Khlystov

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor waits for a gap at the bar opening. If a gap is found (Close #1 - Open #0), the EA opens a position opposite to the gap. Configurable settings: Stop Loss, Take Profit, lot type: constant or dynamic (Money management) and the maximum number of open market positions.

Gap DM

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23223

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