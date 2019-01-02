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Indicators

Fib_SR_8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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10536
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Published:
Fib_SR_8.mq5 (18.36 KB) view
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Original author:

Eli hayun

The Fib_SR with three additional support and resistance zones.

Fig.1. The Fib_SR_8 indicator

Fig.1. The Fib_SR_8 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23233

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