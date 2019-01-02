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Fib_SR_8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Eli hayun
The Fib_SR with three additional support and resistance zones.
Fig.1. The Fib_SR_8 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23233
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