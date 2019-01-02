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Indicators

Super_Signals_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Original author:

Nick Bilak

A redrawing channel, which looks into the future by a certain amount of bars specified in the appropriate input parameter 

input uint dist=24;                // Look-up period value


Fig.1. The Super_Signals_Channel indicator

Fig.1. The Super_Signals_Channel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23171

X2MA_2HTF X2MA_2HTF

Two X2MA moving averages from different timeframes, drawn in a single window as a color cloud colored according to the trend direction

RSI Custom Smoothing RSI Custom Smoothing

The iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage the display of levels and main level color and width from an Expert Advisor. Smoothing has been added.

Super_Signals_Channel_V2 Super_Signals_Channel_V2

A redrawing Super_Signals_Channel indicator

Super_Signals_Channel_V3 Super_Signals_Channel_V3

The Super_Signals_Channel_V3 indicator with a colored filling of the channel and a middle line