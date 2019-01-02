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Super_Signals_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Nick Bilak
A redrawing channel, which looks into the future by a certain amount of bars specified in the appropriate input parameter
input uint dist=24; // Look-up period value
Fig.1. The Super_Signals_Channel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23171
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