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Indicators

X2MA_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
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5098
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(13)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
X2MA.mq5 (16.54 KB) view
X2MA_2HTF.mq5 (25.54 KB) view
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Two X2MA moving averages from different timeframes, drawn in a single window as a color cloud colored according to the trend direction.


Fig.1. The X2MA_2HTF indicator

Fig.1. The X2MA_2HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23168

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