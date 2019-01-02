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X2MA_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two X2MA moving averages from different timeframes, drawn in a single window as a color cloud colored according to the trend direction.
Fig.1. The X2MA_2HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23168
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